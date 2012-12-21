Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Bajri prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills.
* Moong prices improved due to demand from other states.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,010 315-360 315-360
Wheat Tukda --,915 318-378 318-375
Jowar White 130 250-375 275-391
Bajra 046 278-319 278-315
PULSES
Gram 160 721-0,861 766-0,815
Udid 480 615-0,691 615-0,700
Moong 375 1,010-1,110 1,010-1,125
Tuar 003 500-610 462-720
Maize 14 245-290 250-290
Vaal Deshi 37 550-0,638 530-0,625
Choli 47 875-0,940 700-0,960
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,660-1,670
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 1,850-1,875 1,875-1,900
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,530-1,540
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Gram dal 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Tuar 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,200-5,250
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,650-3,700
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600