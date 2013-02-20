Rajkot, Feb. 20(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 25,000 GOA 22,500 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 63,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 63,500 --Hyderabad 26,000 --Tinsukhia 64,500 --Nizamabad 26,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 28,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 30,500 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 39,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 40,000 in KERALA --Patna 42,000 --Calicut 38,000 --Ranchi 42,500 --Cochin 40,000 --Tatanagar 44,500 --Kannur 37,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 26,000 --Trivandrum 42,000 --Karnal 26,250 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 26,200 --Bhopal 21,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 17,500 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 28,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 31,000 --Bangalore 35,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 30,500 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 33,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 33,500 --Ajmer 16,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 32,500 --Jaipur 19,500 --Mangalore 36,000 --Kota 19,000 --Mysore 36,500 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 24,500 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 35,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 16,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 25,000 --Jalgaon 15,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 22,500 --Kanpur 28,000 --Nagpur 24,000 --Lucknow 32,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 27,000 --Nashik 14,500 --Varanasi 39,000 --Pune 20,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 21,500 --Calcutta 53,000 --Sangli 23,000 --Raniganj 48,500 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 54,000 --Amritsar 26,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 45,000 --Chandigarh 26,000 --Madras 46,000 --Jalandhar 26,700 --Salem 43,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 27,000 n.a. = not available * per 9-tonne trucks