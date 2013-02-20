India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Rajkot, Feb. 20(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 25,000 GOA 22,500 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 63,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 63,500 --Hyderabad 26,000 --Tinsukhia 64,500 --Nizamabad 26,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 28,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 30,500 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 39,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 40,000 in KERALA --Patna 42,000 --Calicut 38,000 --Ranchi 42,500 --Cochin 40,000 --Tatanagar 44,500 --Kannur 37,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 26,000 --Trivandrum 42,000 --Karnal 26,250 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 26,200 --Bhopal 21,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 17,500 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 28,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 31,000 --Bangalore 35,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 30,500 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 33,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 33,500 --Ajmer 16,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 32,500 --Jaipur 19,500 --Mangalore 36,000 --Kota 19,000 --Mysore 36,500 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 24,500 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 35,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 16,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 25,000 --Jalgaon 15,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 22,500 --Kanpur 28,000 --Nagpur 24,000 --Lucknow 32,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 27,000 --Nashik 14,500 --Varanasi 39,000 --Pune 20,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 21,500 --Calcutta 53,000 --Sangli 23,000 --Raniganj 48,500 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 54,000 --Amritsar 26,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 45,000 --Chandigarh 26,000 --Madras 46,000 --Jalandhar 26,700 --Salem 43,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 27,000 n.a. = not available * per 9-tonne trucks
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India