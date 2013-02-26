India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Rajkot, Feb. 26(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 25,000 GOA 22,500 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 63,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 63,500 --Hyderabad 26,500 --Tinsukhia 64,500 --Nizamabad 26,000 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 28,500 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 31,500 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 39,000 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 39,500 in KERALA --Patna 42,000 --Calicut 39,500 --Ranchi 42,500 --Cochin 41,000 --Tatanagar 45,000 --Kannur 38,500 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 25,500 --Trivandrum 43,000 --Karnal 26,000 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 25,800 --Bhopal 21,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 18,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 28,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 30,000 --Bangalore 36,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 31,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 33,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 33,500 --Ajmer 16,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 32,500 --Jaipur 19,000 --Mangalore 36,500 --Kota 18,500 --Mysore 37,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 24,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 34,500 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 17,500 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 25,000 --Jalgaon 15,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 23,000 --Kanpur 27,500 --Nagpur 24,000 --Lucknow 31,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 26,000 --Nashik 14,500 --Varanasi 38,500 --Pune 20,500 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 21,500 --Calcutta 50,000 --Sangli 23,500 --Raniganj 47,500 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 51,000 --Amritsar 27,000 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 45,500 --Chandigarh 26,000 --Madras 46,000 --Jalandhar 27,200 --Salem 43,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 27,500 n.a. = not available * per 9-tonne trucks
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India