Rajkot, Feb. 26(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 25,000 GOA 22,500 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 63,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 63,500 --Hyderabad 26,500 --Tinsukhia 64,500 --Nizamabad 26,000 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 28,500 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 31,500 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 39,000 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 39,500 in KERALA --Patna 42,000 --Calicut 39,500 --Ranchi 42,500 --Cochin 41,000 --Tatanagar 45,000 --Kannur 38,500 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 25,500 --Trivandrum 43,000 --Karnal 26,000 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 25,800 --Bhopal 21,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 18,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 28,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 30,000 --Bangalore 36,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 31,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 33,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 33,500 --Ajmer 16,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 32,500 --Jaipur 19,000 --Mangalore 36,500 --Kota 18,500 --Mysore 37,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 24,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 34,500 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 17,500 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 25,000 --Jalgaon 15,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 23,000 --Kanpur 27,500 --Nagpur 24,000 --Lucknow 31,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 26,000 --Nashik 14,500 --Varanasi 38,500 --Pune 20,500 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 21,500 --Calcutta 50,000 --Sangli 23,500 --Raniganj 47,500 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 51,000 --Amritsar 27,000 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 45,500 --Chandigarh 26,000 --Madras 46,000 --Jalandhar 27,200 --Salem 43,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 27,500 n.a. = not available * per 9-tonne trucks