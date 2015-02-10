Rajkot, Feb.10(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 29,000 GOA 25,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 74,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 75,000 --Hyderabad 29,000 --Tinsukhia 75,500 --Nizamabad 29,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 31,500 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 34,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 58,000 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 58,500 in KERALA --Patna 62,000 --Calicut 38,000 --Ranchi 62,500 --Cochin 40,000 --Tatanagar 64,500 --Kannur 37,500 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 29,750 --Trivandrum 41,000 --Karnal 30,200 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 30,000 --Bhopal 29,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 24,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 30,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 36,000 --Bangalore 39,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 38,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 37,500 --Ajmer 18,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 35,000 --Jaipur 22,500 --Mangalore 40,000 --Kota 22,000 --Mysore 40,500 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,500 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 45,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 17,500 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 29,000 --Jalgaon 17,000 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 24,500 --Kanpur 31,000 --Nagpur 35,000 --Lucknow 38,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 33,000 --Nashik 14,000 --Varanasi 53,000 --Pune 22,500 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 24,000 --Calcutta 62,000 --Sangli 25,000 --Raniganj 60,500 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 62,500 --Amritsar 30,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 47,500 --Chandigarh 29,500 --Madras 48,000 --Jalandhar 30,750 --Salem 46,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 31,000 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks