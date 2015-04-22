Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot, Apr.22(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 27,500 GOA 26,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 73,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 74,000 --Hyderabad 30,500 --Tinsukhia 74,500 --Nizamabad 31,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 34,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 35,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 57,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 58,000 in KERALA --Patna 61,000 --Calicut 39,000 --Ranchi 61,500 --Cochin 41,000 --Tatanagar 63,000 --Kannur 38,500 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 28,200 --Trivandrum 42,500 --Karnal 28,500 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 28,400 --Bhopal 30,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 28,500 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 32,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 40,000 --Bangalore 40,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 33,500 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 39,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 38,500 --Ajmer 15,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 35,500 --Jaipur 24,000 --Mangalore 41,000 --Kota 23,500 --Mysore 41,500 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 48,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 18,500 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 29,000 --Jalgaon 18,000 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 25,500 --Kanpur 32,000 --Nagpur 35,000 --Lucknow 40,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 35,000 --Nashik 15,000 --Varanasi 57,000 --Pune 23,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 24,500 --Calcutta 63,000 --Sangli 26,000 --Raniganj 61,500 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 63,500 --Amritsar 29,000 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 47,500 --Chandigarh 28,500 --Madras 48,000 --Jalandhar 29,250 --Salem 46,000 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 29,500 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12