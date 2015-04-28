Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot, Apr.28(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 28,000 GOA 26,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 72,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 73,000 --Hyderabad 32,000 --Tinsukhia 73,500 --Nizamabad 32,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 34,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 35,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 59,000 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 59,500 in KERALA --Patna 65,000 --Calicut 40,000 --Ranchi 66,000 --Cochin 41,000 --Tatanagar 68,000 --Kannur 39,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 28,500 --Trivandrum 42,500 --Karnal 28,900 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 28,600 --Bhopal 30,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 29,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 32,500 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 39,000 --Bangalore 40,500 --Satna -- --Belgaum 33,500 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 39,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 38,500 --Ajmer 16,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 35,500 --Jaipur 25,500 --Mangalore 41,500 --Kota 25,000 --Mysore 42,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,500 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 50,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 19,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 29,000 --Jalgaon 18,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 26,000 --Kanpur 33,000 --Nagpur 35,000 --Lucknow 41,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 35,000 --Nashik 15,000 --Varanasi 58,000 --Pune 23,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 24,500 --Calcutta 64,000 --Sangli 26,500 --Raniganj 62,500 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 64,500 --Amritsar 29,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 48,000 --Chandigarh 28,500 --Madras 48,500 --Jalandhar 29,750 --Salem 46,500 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 30,000 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12