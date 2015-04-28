Rajkot, Apr.28(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 28,000 GOA 26,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 72,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 73,000 --Hyderabad 32,000 --Tinsukhia 73,500 --Nizamabad 32,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 34,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 35,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 59,000 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 59,500 in KERALA --Patna 65,000 --Calicut 40,000 --Ranchi 66,000 --Cochin 41,000 --Tatanagar 68,000 --Kannur 39,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 28,500 --Trivandrum 42,500 --Karnal 28,900 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 28,600 --Bhopal 30,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 29,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 32,500 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 39,000 --Bangalore 40,500 --Satna -- --Belgaum 33,500 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 39,000 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 38,500 --Ajmer 16,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 35,500 --Jaipur 25,500 --Mangalore 41,500 --Kota 25,000 --Mysore 42,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,500 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 50,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 19,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 29,000 --Jalgaon 18,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 26,000 --Kanpur 33,000 --Nagpur 35,000 --Lucknow 41,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 35,000 --Nashik 15,000 --Varanasi 58,000 --Pune 23,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 24,500 --Calcutta 64,000 --Sangli 26,500 --Raniganj 62,500 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 64,500 --Amritsar 29,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 48,000 --Chandigarh 28,500 --Madras 48,500 --Jalandhar 29,750 --Salem 46,500 --Khanna -- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 30,000 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks