Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot, Aug.24(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 27,500 GOA 25,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 72,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 73,000 --Hyderabad 34,000 --Tinsukhia 73,500 --Nizamabad 34,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 36,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 39,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 55,000 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 55,500 in KERALA --Patna 58,000 --Calicut 37,000 --Ranchi 58,500 --Cochin 39,000 --Tatanagar 62,500 --Kannur 36,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 28,000 --Trivandrum 41,000 --Karnal 28,500 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 28,200 --Bhopal 28,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 27,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 32,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 36,000 --Bangalore 38,500 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 36,500 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 36,000 --Ajmer 14,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 34,000 --Jaipur 23,000 --Mangalore 40,000 --Kota 22,500 --Mysore 41,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 43,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 19,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 29,000 --Jalgaon 19,000 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 27,000 --Kanpur 32,500 --Nagpur 34,000 --Lucknow 36,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 34,000 --Nashik 17,000 --Varanasi 50,000 --Pune 23,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 25,000 --Calcutta 60,000 --Sangli 27,500 --Raniganj 58,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 60,500 --Amritsar 28,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 44,500 --Chandigarh 28,000 --Madras 45,000 --Jalandhar 29,000 --Salem 43,000 --Khanna --- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 29,500 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks (Marina H Raja)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12