Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot, Aug.31(Reuters)- Freight rat6s from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 27,500 GOA 25,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 72,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 73,000 --Hyderabad 32,000 --Tinsukhia 74,500 --Nizamabad 33,000 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 35,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 38,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 55,000 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 55,500 in KERALA --Patna 58,000 --Calicut 37,000 --Ranchi 58,500 --Cochin 38,500 --Tatanagar 62,000 --Kannur 36,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 27,500 --Trivandrum 40,000 --Karnal 28,000 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 27,700 --Bhopal 28,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 27,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 31,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 36,000 --Bangalore 38,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 36,500 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 36,000 --Ajmer 14,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 34,000 --Jaipur 22,500 --Mangalore 39,000 --Kota 22,000 --Mysore 41,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 26,500 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 40,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 19,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 28,000 --Jalgaon 18,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 26,500 --Kanpur 32,000 --Nagpur 34,000 --Lucknow 36,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 33,000 --Nashik 17,500 --Varanasi 47,000 --Pune 23,500 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 25,000 --Calcutta 60,000 --Sangli 27,000 --Raniganj 58,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 60,500 --Amritsar 28,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 43,500 --Chandigarh 28,000 --Madras 44,000 --Jalandhar 28,750 --Salem 42,000 --Khanna --- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 29,500 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks (Marina H Raja)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12