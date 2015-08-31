Rajkot, Aug.31(Reuters)- Freight rat6s from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 27,500 GOA 25,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 72,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 73,000 --Hyderabad 32,000 --Tinsukhia 74,500 --Nizamabad 33,000 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 35,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 38,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 55,000 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 55,500 in KERALA --Patna 58,000 --Calicut 37,000 --Ranchi 58,500 --Cochin 38,500 --Tatanagar 62,000 --Kannur 36,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 27,500 --Trivandrum 40,000 --Karnal 28,000 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 27,700 --Bhopal 28,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 27,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 31,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 36,000 --Bangalore 38,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 36,500 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 36,000 --Ajmer 14,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 34,000 --Jaipur 22,500 --Mangalore 39,000 --Kota 22,000 --Mysore 41,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 26,500 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 40,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 19,000 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 28,000 --Jalgaon 18,500 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 26,500 --Kanpur 32,000 --Nagpur 34,000 --Lucknow 36,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 33,000 --Nashik 17,500 --Varanasi 47,000 --Pune 23,500 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 25,000 --Calcutta 60,000 --Sangli 27,000 --Raniganj 58,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 60,500 --Amritsar 28,500 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 43,500 --Chandigarh 28,000 --Madras 44,000 --Jalandhar 28,750 --Salem 42,000 --Khanna --- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 29,500 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks (Marina H Raja)