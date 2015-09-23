Rajkot, Sep.23(Reuters)- Freight rates from Rajkot the key wholesale oilseeds market in western India, to other destinations in India. --Charges for DRY CARGO, in rupees per 10-tonnes truck load-- Rajkot to Rajkot to: NEW DELHI 28,000 GOA 26,000 in ASSAM in ANDHRA PRADESH --Guwahati 70,000 --Cuddapah -- --Tezpur 71,000 --Hyderabad 33,000 --Tinsukhia 72,500 --Nizamabad 33,500 in GUJARAT --Rajahmundry 35,000 --Ahmedabad -- --Vishakapatnam 38,000 --Baroda -- in BIHAR --Kandla -- --Darbhanga -- --Surat -- --Hajipur -- in HIMACHAL PRADESH --Hazaribagh 56,500 --Bilaspur -- --Muzaffarpur 57,000 in KERALA --Patna 59,000 --Calicut 37,000 --Ranchi 59,500 --Cochin 38,500 --Tatanagar 63,000 --Kannur 36,000 in HARYANA --Mahe -- --Ambala 28,700 --Trivandrum 41,500 --Karnal 29,000 in MADHYA PRADESH --Panipat 28,750 --Bhopal 29,000 --Sirsa -- --Indore 28,000 --Yamunanagar -- --Jabalpur 30,000 in KARNATAKA --Raipur 35,000 --Bangalore 39,000 --Satna -- --Belgaum 32,000 in NAGALAND --Chikodi -- --Dimapur -- --Chitradurg 37,500 in RAJASTHAN --Devangere 37,000 --Ajmer 13,000 --Gadag -- --Alwar -- --Hubli 34,000 --Jaipur 22,000 --Mangalore 40,000 --Kota 21,500 --Mysore 42,000 --Udaipur --- --Nipani ---- in UTTAR PRADESH in MAHARASHTRA --Agra 27,000 --Amalner -- --Allahabad 40,000 --Aurangabad -- --Bareilly --- --Mumbai 21,500 --Ghaziabad --- --Dhule -- --Hapur 28,000 --Jalgaon 21,000 --Haldwani -- --Jalna -- --Khatauli -- --Kolhapur 28,000 --Kanpur 31,000 --Nagpur 35,000 --Lucknow 35,000 --Nanded -- --Meerut 33,000 --Nashik 19,000 --Varanasi 45,000 --Pune 24,000 in WEST BENGAL --Satara 25,000 --Calcutta 61,000 --Sangli 28,500 --Raniganj 60,000 in PUNJAB --Shiliguri 61,500 --Amritsar 29,000 in TAMIL NADU --Bathinda -- --Coimbatore 44,500 --Chandigarh 28,500 --Madras 45,000 --Jalandhar 29,250 --Salem 43,000 --Khanna --- --Tiruppur -- --Ludhiana 29,500 n.a. = not available. * per 9-tonne trucks