* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.

* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.

* Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply.

* Sesame oil improved due to firm advices in seed prices.

Today'sarrivals:

--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,20,000 previous

--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:13,000-14,000 versus 12,000-13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:

Today's Today's Previous Previous

deliveries price deliveries price

Rajkot 20,000 575-745 25,000 570-780

Gondal 23,500 543-760 20,000 540-786

Jasdan 4,500 580-740 4,000 556-752

Jamnagar 12,000 590-752 8,000 600-765

Junagadh 20,000 517-733 17,000 500-740

Keshod 6,000 536-740 8,000 560-745

Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end

Market delivery 605-745 600-780 575-721 570-695

(auction price)

Market delivery 735-740 735-740 715-720 715-720

(traders price)

Plant delivery 750-751 750-751 730-731 730-731 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:

Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price

Sesame (White) 1,600 1,073-1,200 1,070-1,217

Sesame (Black) 350 1,011-1,876 1,081-1,845

Soybean --- --- ---

Castorseed 210 760-805 750-820

Rapeseeds 70 510-538 465-510

Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:

-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------

Today's Previous Today's Previous

open close open close

Groundnut oil 835 830 1,280 1,275

Groundnut oil refined

(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---

Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 585 --- ---

Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 607 985-0,990 980-0,985

Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,140 1,780-1,790 1,770-1,780

Castor oil commercial 895 900 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395

Castor oil BSS 905 910 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415

Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's open Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,405-1,410

Groundnut oil label tin 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440

Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440

Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050

Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070

Palm oil 895-900 895-900

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,870-1,875

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.

Coconut oil 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415

Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885

Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495

Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices.

n.q.= not quoted

Groundnut is also known as peanut

Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed