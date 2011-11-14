* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply.
* Sesame oil improved due to firm advices in seed prices.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:13,000-14,000 versus 12,000-13,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of
the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 20,000 575-745 25,000 570-780
Gondal 23,500 543-760 20,000 540-786
Jasdan 4,500 580-740 4,000 556-752
Jamnagar 12,000 590-752 8,000 600-765
Junagadh 20,000 517-733 17,000 500-740
Keshod 6,000 536-740 8,000 560-745
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 605-745 600-780 575-721 570-695
(auction price)
Market delivery 735-740 735-740 715-720 715-720
(traders price)
Plant delivery 750-751 750-751 730-731 730-731
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on
100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,600 1,073-1,200 1,070-1,217
Sesame (Black) 350 1,011-1,876 1,081-1,845
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 210 760-805 750-820
Rapeseeds 70 510-538 465-510
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 835 830 1,280 1,275
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 585 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 607 985-0,990 980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,140 1,780-1,790 1,770-1,780
Castor oil commercial 895 900 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 905 910 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil label tin 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm oil 895-900 895-900
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,870-1,875
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Vanaspati ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed