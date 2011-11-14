1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low demand from retailers.

2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.

3. Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.

4. Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply.

Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Market delivery 605-745 600-780 575-721 570-695

(Auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 735-740 725-730 715-720

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 760-761 750-751 740-741 730-731

Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:

------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Groundnut oil 820 830 1,262 1,275

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil white wash 583 585 -- --

Cottonseed oil refined 605 607 975-980 980-985

Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,140 1,780-1,790 1,770-1,780

Castor oil commercial 895 900 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395

Castor oil BSS 905 910 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415

Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.

Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,400-1,405 1,405-1,410

Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440

Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050

Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070

Palm olein 890-895 895-900

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,870-1,875

Soybean oil refined n.q. ------

Coconut oil 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415

Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495

Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515

Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut meal 16,000-16,100 16,000-16,100

Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Bangalore Commodity Desk)