MEDIA-Indian govt unlikely to allow foreign investors to participate in Air India divestment process - Business Line
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
4. Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 605-745 600-780 575-721 570-695
(Auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 735-740 725-730 715-720
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 760-761 750-751 740-741 730-731
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 820 830 1,262 1,275
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 583 585 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 605 607 975-980 980-985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,140 1,780-1,790 1,770-1,780
Castor oil commercial 895 900 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 905 910 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,400-1,405 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm olein 890-895 895-900
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,870-1,875
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,000-16,100 16,000-16,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Bangalore Commodity Desk)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------