* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.

* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.

* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.

* Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.

* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.

* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.

Today'sarrivals:

--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,25,000 previous

--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:11,000-12,000 versus 13,000-14,000 previous

Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:

Today's Today's Previous Previous

deliveries price deliveries price

Rajkot 17,000 550-735 20,000 575-745

Gondal 21,000 545-778 23,500 543-760

Jasdan 3,500 560-750 4,500 580-740

Jamnagar 10,000 600-790 12,000 590-752

Junagadh 18,000 500-735 20,000 517-733

Keshod 7,000 550-730 6,000 536-740

Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end

Market delivery 580-735 605-745 550-710 575-721

(auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 725-730 725-730

(traders price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 740-741 740-741

Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:

Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price

Sesame (White) 1,200 1,050-1,228 1,073-1,200

Sesame (Black) 200 1,000-1,876 1,011-1,876

Soybean --- --- ---

Castorseed 175 725-805 760-805

Rapeseeds 60 500-541 510-538

Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:

-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------

Today's Previous Today's Previous

open close open close

Groundnut oil 820 820 1,262 1,262

Groundnut oil refined

(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---

Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 583 --- ---

Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 605 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980

Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 895 895 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395

Castor oil BSS 905 905 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415

Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's open Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405

Groundnut oil label tin 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435

Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440

Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040

Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,065-1,070

Palm oil 895-900 890-895

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.

Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,410-1,415

Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495

Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices.

n.q.= not quoted

Groundnut is also known as peanut

Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed