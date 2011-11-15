汤森路透与华尔街聊天服务公司Symphony缔结伙伴关系
路透6月13日 - 汤森路透已与有华尔街背景的聊天服务公司Symphony Communication Services结盟，使用户可顺畅地聊天和分享数据，缔造出一个更加与彭博难分伯仲的竞争对手。
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:11,000-12,000 versus 13,000-14,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 17,000 550-735 20,000 575-745
Gondal 21,000 545-778 23,500 543-760
Jasdan 3,500 560-750 4,500 580-740
Jamnagar 10,000 600-790 12,000 590-752
Junagadh 18,000 500-735 20,000 517-733
Keshod 7,000 550-730 6,000 536-740
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 580-735 605-745 550-710 575-721
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 725-730 725-730
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 740-741 740-741
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,200 1,050-1,228 1,073-1,200
Sesame (Black) 200 1,000-1,876 1,011-1,876
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 175 725-805 760-805
Rapeseeds 60 500-541 510-538
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 820 820 1,262 1,262
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 583 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 605 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 895 895 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 905 905 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil label tin 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,065-1,070
Palm oil 895-900 890-895
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,410-1,415
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
路透6月13日 - 湯森路透已與有華爾街背景的聊天服務公司Symphony Communication Services結盟，使用戶可順暢地聊天和分享數據，締造出一個更加與彭博難分伯仲的競爭對手。