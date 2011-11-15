*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to increased selling from oil mills.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
*Coconut oil moved down due to weak advices from producing centers.
*Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
*Palm olien improved due to retail buying.
*Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 580-735 605-745 550-710 575-721
(Auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 725-730 725-730
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 740-741 740-741
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 810 820 1,250 1,262
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 582 583 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 604 605 970-0,975 975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 900 895 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 910 905 1,420-1,425 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,395-1,400 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm olein 895-900 890-895
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,410-1,415
Vanaspati Ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,200-16,300 16,000-16,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed