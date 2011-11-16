* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.

* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers.

* Coconut oil dropped due to weak trend at producing centers.

* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.

* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.

Today'sarrivals:

--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,10,000 previous

--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:15,000-16,000 versus 11,000-12,000 previous

Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:

Today's Today's Previous Previous

deliveries price deliveries price

Rajkot 15,000 551-735 17,000 550-735

Gondal 19,000 557-760 21,000 545-778

Jasdan 3,000 540-737 3,500 560-750

Jamnagar 9,000 563-760 10,000 600-790

Junagadh 15,000 508-734 18,000 500-735

Keshod 6,000 524-722 07,000 550-730

Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end

Market delivery 581-735 580-735 551-695 550-710

(auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 725-730 725-730

(traders price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 740-741 740-741

Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:

Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price

Sesame (White) 1,300 1,070-1,211 1,050-1,228

Sesame (Black) 175 900-1,831 1,000-1,876

Soybean --- --- ---

Castorseed 92 670-803 725-805

Rapeseeds --- --- 500-541

Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:

-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------

Today's Previous Today's Previous

open close open close

Groundnut oil 805 810 1,245 1,250

Groundnut oil refined

(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,320

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---

Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 582 --- ---

Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 604 970-975 970-975

Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 900 900 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405

Castor oil BSS 910 910 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425

Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's open Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,380-1,385 1,385-1,390

Groundnut oil label tin 1,390-1,395 1,395-1,400

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420

Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430

Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035

Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090

Palm oil 900-905 895-900

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.

Coconut oil 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385

Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505

Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices.

n.q.= not quoted

Groundnut is also known as peanut

Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed