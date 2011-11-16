* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
* Coconut oil dropped due to weak trend at producing centers.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:15,000-16,000 versus 11,000-12,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 15,000 551-735 17,000 550-735
Gondal 19,000 557-760 21,000 545-778
Jasdan 3,000 540-737 3,500 560-750
Jamnagar 9,000 563-760 10,000 600-790
Junagadh 15,000 508-734 18,000 500-735
Keshod 6,000 524-722 07,000 550-730
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 581-735 580-735 551-695 550-710
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 725-730 725-730
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 740-741 740-741
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,300 1,070-1,211 1,050-1,228
Sesame (Black) 175 900-1,831 1,000-1,876
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 92 670-803 725-805
Rapeseeds --- --- 500-541
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 805 810 1,245 1,250
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 582 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 604 970-975 970-975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 900 900 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 910 910 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,380-1,385 1,385-1,390
Groundnut oil label tin 1,390-1,395 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 900-905 895-900
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed