UPDATE 1-China iron ore bounces off 7-month low as steel recovers
*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. *Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 581-735 580-735 551-695 550-710
(Auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 695-700 725-730
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 710-711 740-741
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 810 810 1,250 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 590 582 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 612 604 980-0,985 970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 895 900 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 905 910 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035
Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 900-905 895-900
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,200-16,300 16,200-16,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
