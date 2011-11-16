*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. *Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.

Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Market delivery 581-735 580-735 551-695 550-710

(Auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 695-700 725-730

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 710-711 740-741

Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:

------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Groundnut oil 810 810 1,250 1,250

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,320

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil white wash 590 582 -- --

Cottonseed oil refined 612 604 980-0,985 970-0,975

Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 895 900 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405

Castor oil BSS 905 910 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425

Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.

Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390

Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,430

Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035

Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090

Palm olein 900-905 895-900

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. ------

Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385

Vanaspati Ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885

Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505

Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525

Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut meal 16,200-16,300 16,200-16,300

Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed