* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:17,000-18,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 14,500 551-735 15,000 551-735
Gondal 18,000 545-754 19,000 557-760
Jasdan 4,000 536-760 3,000 540-737
Jamnagar 10,000 575-755 9,000 563-760
Junagadh 18,000 525-759 15,000 508-734
Keshod 5,000 510-740 6,000 524-722
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 581-735 581-735 551-694 551-695
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 695-700 695-700
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 710-711 710-711
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,000 1,064-1,170 1,070-1,211
Sesame (Black) 350 975-1,804 900-1,831
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 400 750-809 670-803
Rapeseeds 30 490-531 500-541
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 815 810 1,260 1,250
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 612 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 890 895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 900 905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,390-1,395 1,385-1,390
Groundnut oil label tin 1,400-1,405 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100
Palm oil 900-905 900-905
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed