* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.

* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.

* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.

* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.

Today'sarrivals:

--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous

--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:17,000-18,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous

Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:

Today's Today's Previous Previous

deliveries price deliveries price

Rajkot 14,500 551-735 15,000 551-735

Gondal 18,000 545-754 19,000 557-760

Jasdan 4,000 536-760 3,000 540-737

Jamnagar 10,000 575-755 9,000 563-760

Junagadh 18,000 525-759 15,000 508-734

Keshod 5,000 510-740 6,000 524-722

Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end

Market delivery 581-735 581-735 551-694 551-695

(auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 695-700 695-700

(traders price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 710-711 710-711

Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:

Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price

Sesame (White) 1,000 1,064-1,170 1,070-1,211

Sesame (Black) 350 975-1,804 900-1,831

Soybean --- --- ---

Castorseed 400 750-809 670-803

Rapeseeds 30 490-531 500-541

Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:

-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------

Today's Previous Today's Previous

open close open close

Groundnut oil 815 810 1,260 1,250

Groundnut oil refined

(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,320

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---

Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 590 --- ---

Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 612 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985

Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 890 895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405

Castor oil BSS 900 905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425

Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's open Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,390-1,395 1,385-1,390

Groundnut oil label tin 1,400-1,405 1,395-1,400

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420

Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430

Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045

Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100

Palm oil 900-905 900-905

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.

Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385

Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505

Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices.

n.q.= not quoted

Groundnut is also known as peanut

Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed