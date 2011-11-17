1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
4. Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 581-735 581-735 551-694 551-695
(Auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 695-700
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 710-711
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 815 810 1,260 1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 593 590 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 615 612 985-990 980-985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 890 895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 900 905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,390-1,395 1,385-1,390
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,400-1,405 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100
Palm olein 905-910 900-905
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,200-16,300 16,200-16,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Bangalore Commodity Desk)