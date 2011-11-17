1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.

2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.

3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.

4. Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.

Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Market delivery 581-735 581-735 551-694 551-695

(Auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 695-700

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 710-711

Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:

------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Groundnut oil 815 810 1,260 1,250

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,320 1,320

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil white wash 593 590 -- --

Cottonseed oil refined 615 612 985-990 980-985

Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 890 895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405

Castor oil BSS 900 905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425

Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.

Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,390-1,395 1,385-1,390

Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,400-1,405 1,395-1,400

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,430 1,430

Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045

Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100

Palm olein 905-910 900-905

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. ------

Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385

Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505

Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525

Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut meal 16,200-16,300 16,200-16,300

Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Bangalore Commodity Desk)