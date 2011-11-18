* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.

* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.

* Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply.

Today'sarrivals:

--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous

--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:19,000-20,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:

Today's Today's Previous Previous

deliveries price deliveries price

Rajkot 16,000 551-721 14,500 551-735

Gondal 20,000 557-733 18,000 545-754

Jasdan 3,000 525-740 4,000 536-760

Jamnagar 8,000 560-752 10,000 575-755

Junagadh 16,000 540-745 18,000 525-759

Keshod 5,000 558-747 5,000 510-740

Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end

Market delivery 581-721 581-735 551-686 551-694

(auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(traders price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:

Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price

Sesame (White) 900 1,050-1,177 1,064-1,170

Sesame (Black) 400 990-1,824 975-1,804

Soybean --- --- ---

Castorseed 150 746-782 750-809

Rapeseeds 200 495-533 490-531

Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:

-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------

Today's Previous Today's Previous

open close open close

Groundnut oil 820 815 1,265 1,260

Groundnut oil refined

(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,320

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---

Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 593 --- ---

Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 615 985-990 985-990

Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 880 890 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405

Castor oil BSS 890 900 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425

Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's open Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,390-1,395

Groundnut oil label tin 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425

Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,430

Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050

Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110

Palm oil 905-910 905-910

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.

Coconut oil 1,420-1,425 1,380-1,385

Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505

Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices.

n.q.= not quoted

Groundnut is also known as peanut

Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed