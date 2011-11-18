* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:19,000-20,000 versus 17,000-18,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of
the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,000 551-721 14,500 551-735
Gondal 20,000 557-733 18,000 545-754
Jasdan 3,000 525-740 4,000 536-760
Jamnagar 8,000 560-752 10,000 575-755
Junagadh 16,000 540-745 18,000 525-759
Keshod 5,000 558-747 5,000 510-740
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 581-721 581-735 551-686 551-694
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on
100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 900 1,050-1,177 1,064-1,170
Sesame (Black) 400 990-1,824 975-1,804
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 150 746-782 750-809
Rapeseeds 200 495-533 490-531
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 820 815 1,265 1,260
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 593 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 615 985-990 985-990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 880 890 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 890 900 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,390-1,395
Groundnut oil label tin 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm oil 905-910 905-910
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,420-1,425 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed