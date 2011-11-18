1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail buying.
3. Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 581-721 581-735 551-686 551-694
(Auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 825 815 1,270 1,260
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 598 593 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 620 615 990-995 985-990
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 885 890 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 895 900 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,390-1,395
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,430
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm olein 905-910 905-910
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,420-1,425 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,200-16,300 16,200-16,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Bangalore Commodity Desk)