1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills.

2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail buying.

3. Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply.

Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Market delivery 581-721 581-735 551-686 551-694

(Auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:

------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Groundnut oil 825 815 1,270 1,260

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,320

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil white wash 598 593 -- --

Cottonseed oil refined 620 615 990-995 985-990

Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 885 890 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405

Castor oil BSS 895 900 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425

Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.

Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,390-1,395

Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,430

Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050

Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110

Palm olein 905-910 905-910

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. ------

Coconut oil 1,420-1,425 1,380-1,385

Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505

Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525

Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut meal 16,200-16,300 16,200-16,300

Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Bangalore Commodity Desk)