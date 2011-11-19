* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Coconut oil improved due to thin supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 22,000-23,000 versus 19,000-20,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 18,000 551-715 16,000 551-721
Gondal 20,000 560-724 20,000 557-733
Jasdan 3,500 510-763 3,000 525-740
Jamnagar 7,000 550-740 8,000 560-752
Junagadh 15,000 534-757 16,000 540-745
Keshod 5,000 540-735 5,000 558-747
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 581-715 581-721 551-701 551-686
(auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 800 1,044-1,202 1,050-1,177
Sesame (Black) 300 890-1,742 990-1,824
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 485 690-790 746-782
Rapeseeds 30 491-529 495-533
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 825 825 1,270 1,270
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 598 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 620 995-1,000 990-995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 870 885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 880 895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil label tin 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm oil 905-910 905-910
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Bangalore Commodity Desk)