* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.

* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.

* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.

* Coconut oil improved due to thin supply.

Today'sarrivals:

--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous

--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 22,000-23,000 versus 19,000-20,000

previous

Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:

Today's Today's Previous Previous

deliveries price deliveries price

Rajkot 18,000 551-715 16,000 551-721

Gondal 20,000 560-724 20,000 557-733

Jasdan 3,500 510-763 3,000 525-740

Jamnagar 7,000 550-740 8,000 560-752

Junagadh 15,000 534-757 16,000 540-745

Keshod 5,000 540-735 5,000 558-747

Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end

Market delivery 581-715 581-721 551-701 551-686

(auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(traders price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:

Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price

Sesame (White) 800 1,044-1,202 1,050-1,177

Sesame (Black) 300 890-1,742 990-1,824

Soybean --- --- ---

Castorseed 485 690-790 746-782

Rapeseeds 30 491-529 495-533

Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:

-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------

Today's Previous Today's Previous

open close open close

Groundnut oil 825 825 1,270 1,270

Groundnut oil refined

(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,330

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---

Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 598 --- ---

Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 620 995-1,000 990-995

Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 870 885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405

Castor oil BSS 880 895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425

Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's open Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400

Groundnut oil label tin 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430

Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440

Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055

Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110

Palm oil 905-910 905-910

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.

Coconut oil 1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425

Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505

Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices.

n.q.= not quoted

Groundnut is also known as peanut

Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Bangalore Commodity Desk)