1. Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Coconut oil firmed up due to thin supply.
4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 581-715 581-721 551-701 551-686
(Auction price)
Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 825 825 1,270 1,270
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 600 598 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 622 620 995-1,000 990-995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790
Castor oil commercial 870 885 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 880 895 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm olein 905-910 905-910
Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,200-16,300 16,200-16,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Bangalore Commodity Desk)