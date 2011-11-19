1. Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling.

2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.

3. Coconut oil firmed up due to thin supply.

4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.

Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:

Groundnut small Groundnut bold

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Market delivery 581-715 581-721 551-701 551-686

(Auction price)

Market delivery 745-750 745-750 685-690 685-690

(Traders' price)

Plant delivery 760-761 760-761 700-701 700-701

Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:

------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----

Today's Previous Today's Previous

close close close close

Groundnut oil 825 825 1,270 1,270

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,330 1,330

Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Cottonseed oil white wash 600 598 -- --

Cottonseed oil refined 622 620 995-1,000 990-995

Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --

Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.

Sesame oil 1,150 1,150 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790

Castor oil commercial 870 885 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405

Castor oil BSS 880 895 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425

Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.

Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400

Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410

Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430

Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,440 1,440

Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055

Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110

Palm olein 905-910 905-910

Sesame oil 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885

Soybean oil refined n.q. ------

Coconut oil 1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425

Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885

Castor oil commercial 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505

Castor oil BSS 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525

Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:

Today's close Previous close

Groundnut meal 16,200-16,300 16,200-16,300

Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but

included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Bangalore Commodity Desk)