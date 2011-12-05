* Edible oil prices steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 10,000-11,000 versus 13,000-13,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --- ---- 15,000 605-710 Gondal --- ---- 16,000 571-714 Jasdan 3,500 610-762 3,000 598-770 Jamnagar 10,000 537-695 8,000 540-708 Junagadh 15,000 552-690 13,000 534-695 Keshod 6,000 540-701 5,000 525-708 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery ----000 628-710 ----000 605-700 (auction price) Market delivery 755-760 755-760 685-690 685-690 (traders price) Plant delivery 770-771 770-771 700-701 700-701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) --- --- 1,150-1,220 Sesame (Black) --- --- 1,160-1,705 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed --- --- 711-765 Rapeseeds --- --- 512-550 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 850 845 1,310 1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 587 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 609 985-990 980-985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 900-905 890-895 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed