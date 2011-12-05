* Edible oil prices steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 90,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 10,000-11,000 versus 13,000-13,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --- ---- 15,000 605-710
Gondal --- ---- 16,000 571-714
Jasdan 3,500 610-762 3,000 598-770
Jamnagar 10,000 537-695 8,000 540-708
Junagadh 15,000 552-690 13,000 534-695
Keshod 6,000 540-701 5,000 525-708
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery ----000 628-710 ----000 605-700
(auction price)
Market delivery 755-760 755-760 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 770-771 770-771 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) --- --- 1,150-1,220
Sesame (Black) --- --- 1,160-1,705
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed --- --- 711-765
Rapeseeds --- --- 512-550
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 850 845 1,310 1,305
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,340
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 587 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 609 985-990 980-985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil label tin 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,450
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 900-905 890-895
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed