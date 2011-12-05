1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail buying. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery ----000 628-710 ----000 605-700 (Auction price) Market delivery 755-760 755-760 685-690 685-690 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 770-771 770-771 700-701 700-701 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 850 845 1,310 1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 587 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 609 995-1,000 980-985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,450 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 905-910 890-895 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 15,800-15,900 15,900-16,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed