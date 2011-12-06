* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:2,000-3,000 versus 10,000-11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 21,000 605-720 15,000 605-710 Gondal --- --- 16,000 571-714 Jasdan 3,000 604-745 3,500 610-762 Jamnagar 8,000 560-708 10,000 537-695 Junagadh --- --- 15,000 552-690 Keshod 4,000 579-700 6,000 540-701 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 640-720 628-710 605-700 605-700 (auction price) Market delivery 755-760 755-760 685-690 685-690 (traders price) Plant delivery 770-771 770-771 700-701 700-701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 900 1,145-1,215 1,150-1,220 Sesame (Black) 50 1,100-1,650 1,160-1,705 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 140 706-742 711-765 Rapeseeds 30 530-560 512-550 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 845 850 1,305 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 596 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 618 622 990-995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 910-915 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed