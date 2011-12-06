* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:2,000-3,000 versus 10,000-11,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 21,000 605-720 15,000 605-710
Gondal --- --- 16,000 571-714
Jasdan 3,000 604-745 3,500 610-762
Jamnagar 8,000 560-708 10,000 537-695
Junagadh --- --- 15,000 552-690
Keshod 4,000 579-700 6,000 540-701
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 640-720 628-710 605-700 605-700
(auction price)
Market delivery 755-760 755-760 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 770-771 770-771 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 900 1,145-1,215 1,150-1,220
Sesame (Black) 50 1,100-1,650 1,160-1,705
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 140 706-742 711-765
Rapeseeds 30 530-560 512-550
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 845 850 1,305 1,310
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 596 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 618 622 990-995 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 910-915 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati ghee 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed