1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien improved further due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 640-720 628-710 605-700 605-700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 755-760 755-760 685-690 685-690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 770-771 770-771 700-701 700-701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 845 850 1,304 1,310
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 600 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 617 622 990-995 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 910-915 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 15,700-15,800 15,800-15,900
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed