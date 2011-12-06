1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien improved further due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 640-720 628-710 605-700 605-700 (Auction price) Market delivery 755-760 755-760 685-690 685-690 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 770-771 770-771 700-701 700-701 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 845 850 1,304 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 622 990-995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 910-915 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 15,700-15,800 15,800-15,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed