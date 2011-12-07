* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. * Palm olien improved due to increased retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:14,000-15,000 versus 2,000-3,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,000 610-715 21,000 605-720 Gondal 19,000 580-702 16,000 571-714 Jasdan 3,500 600-760 3,000 604-745 Jamnagar 10,000 577-710 8,000 560-708 Junagadh 14,000 541-699 15,000 552-690 Keshod 5,000 565-690 4,000 579-700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 635-715 640-720 610-694 605-700 (auction price) Market delivery 755-760 755-760 685-690 685-690 (traders price) Plant delivery 770-771 770-771 700-701 700-701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 890 1,139-1,212 1,145-1,215 Sesame (Black) 075 1,110-1,722 1,100-1,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 245 707-767 706-742 Rapeseeds 10 535-561 530-560 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 845 845 1,304 1,304 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 617 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 850 850 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 860 860 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 915-920 910-915 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,425-1,430 1,445-1,450 Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed