1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. 2. Palm olien moved up due to short supply. 3. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 635-715 640-720 610-694 605-700 (Auction price) Market delivery 755-760 755-760 685-690 685-690 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 770-771 770-771 700-701 700-701 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 850 845 1,309 1,304 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 617 990-995 990-995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 850 850 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 860 860 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 915-920 910-915 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,425-1,430 1,445-1,450 Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 15,800-15,900 15,700-15,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed