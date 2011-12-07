1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
2. Palm olien moved up due to short supply.
3. Coconut oil dropped due to weak advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 635-715 640-720 610-694 605-700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 755-760 755-760 685-690 685-690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 770-771 770-771 700-701 700-701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 850 845 1,309 1,304
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 617 617 990-995 990-995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 850 850 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 860 860 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 915-920 910-915
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,425-1,430 1,445-1,450
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 15,800-15,900 15,700-15,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed