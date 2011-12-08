* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien firmed up on firm advices from global markets.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 13,000-14,000 versus 14,000-15,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 15,000 615-729 16,000 610-715
Gondal 18,500 594-712 19,000 580-702
Jasdan 3,000 600-777 3,500 600-760
Jamnagar 8,000 580-740 10,000 577-710
Junagadh 12,000 535-711 14,000 541-699
Keshod 5,000 542-695 05,000 565-690
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 640-729 635-715 615-700 610-694
(auction price)
Market delivery 755-760 755-760 685-690 685-690
(traders price)
Plant delivery 770-771 770-771 700-701 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 960 1,135-1,211 1,139-1,212
Sesame (Black) 065 1,101-1,775 1,110-1,722
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 250 600-770 707-767
Rapeseeds 35 528-562 535-561
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 850 850 1,309 1,309
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 617 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 855 850 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 865 860 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil label tin 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 920-925 915-920
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed