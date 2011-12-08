* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. * Palm olien firmed up on firm advices from global markets. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 13,000-14,000 versus 14,000-15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 615-729 16,000 610-715 Gondal 18,500 594-712 19,000 580-702 Jasdan 3,000 600-777 3,500 600-760 Jamnagar 8,000 580-740 10,000 577-710 Junagadh 12,000 535-711 14,000 541-699 Keshod 5,000 542-695 05,000 565-690 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 640-729 635-715 615-700 610-694 (auction price) Market delivery 755-760 755-760 685-690 685-690 (traders price) Plant delivery 770-771 770-771 700-701 700-701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 960 1,135-1,211 1,139-1,212 Sesame (Black) 065 1,101-1,775 1,110-1,722 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 250 600-770 707-767 Rapeseeds 35 528-562 535-561 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 850 850 1,309 1,309 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 617 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 850 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 865 860 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil label tin 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 920-925 915-920 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed