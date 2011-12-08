1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 640-729 635-715 615-700 610-694
(Auction price)
Market delivery 775-780 755-760 705-710 685-690
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 790-791 770-771 720-721 700-701
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 855 850 1,317 1,309
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 598 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 620 617 995-1,000 990-995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 855 850 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 865 860 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,435-1,440 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 915-920 915-920
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 15,800-15,900 15,800-15,900
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed