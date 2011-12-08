1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 640-729 635-715 615-700 610-694 (Auction price) Market delivery 775-780 755-760 705-710 685-690 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 790-791 770-771 720-721 700-701 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 855 850 1,317 1,309 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 620 617 995-1,000 990-995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 850 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 865 860 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,435-1,440 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 915-920 915-920 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 15,800-15,900 15,800-15,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed