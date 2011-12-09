* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil improved further due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:15,000-16,000 versus 13,000-14,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 14,500 620-721 15,000 615-729
Gondal 18,000 602-716 18,500 594-712
Jasdan 3,000 614-760 3,000 600-777
Jamnagar 7,000 585-725 8,000 580-740
Junagadh 13,000 525-697 12,000 535-711
Keshod 6,000 516-690 5,000 542-695
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 632-721 640-729 620-698 615-700
(auction price)
Market delivery 775-780 775-780 705-710 705-710
(traders price)
Plant delivery 790-791 770-771 720-721 700-701
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 610 1,127-1,210 1,135-1,211
Sesame (Black) 040 1,100-1,721 1,101-1,775
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 297 734-767 600-770
Rapeseeds 50 530-565 528-562
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 860 855 1,325 1,317
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 598 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 620 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil label tin 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140
Palm oil 915-920 915-920
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed