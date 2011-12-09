* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil improved further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:15,000-16,000 versus 13,000-14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,500 620-721 15,000 615-729 Gondal 18,000 602-716 18,500 594-712 Jasdan 3,000 614-760 3,000 600-777 Jamnagar 7,000 585-725 8,000 580-740 Junagadh 13,000 525-697 12,000 535-711 Keshod 6,000 516-690 5,000 542-695 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 632-721 640-729 620-698 615-700 (auction price) Market delivery 775-780 775-780 705-710 705-710 (traders price) Plant delivery 790-791 770-771 720-721 700-701 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 610 1,127-1,210 1,135-1,211 Sesame (Black) 040 1,100-1,721 1,101-1,775 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 297 734-767 600-770 Rapeseeds 50 530-565 528-562 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 860 855 1,325 1,317 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 620 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil label tin 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Palm oil 915-920 915-920 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed