*Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to increased retail demand.
*Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 632-721 640-729 620-698 615-700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 775-780 775-780 705-710 705-710
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 790-791 790-791 720-721 720-721
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 865 855 1,330 1,317
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,350
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 598 598 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 620 620 995-1,000 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,445-1,450 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140
Palm olein 915-920 915-920
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Vanaspati Ghee 880-0,885 880-0,885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 15,800-15,900 15,800-15,900
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed