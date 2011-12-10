* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 7,000-8,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 11,500 618-728 14,500 620-721
Gondal 17,000 600-720 18,000 602-716
Jasdan 2,500 625-752 3,000 614-760
Jamnagar 8,000 577-702 7,000 585-725
Junagadh 10,000 548-690 13,000 525-697
Keshod 5,000 523-688 6,000 516-690
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 630-728 632-721 618-690 620-698
(auction price)
Market delivery 775-780 775-780 705-710 705-710
(traders price)
Plant delivery 790-791 790-791 720-721 720-721
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 820 1,125-1,211 1,127-1,210
Sesame (Black) 80 1,120-1,650 1,100-1,721
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 225 730-0,768 734-0,767
Rapeseeds 135 550-579 530-565
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 865 865 1,330 1,330
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 598 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 620 990-0,995 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil label tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm oil 910-915 915-920
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed