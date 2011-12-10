*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. *Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 630-728 632-721 618-690 620-698 (Auction price) Market delivery 775-780 775-780 705-710 705-710 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 790-791 790-791 720-721 720-721 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,865 0,865 1,330 1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 593 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 615 620 990-995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 910-915 915-920 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 15,800-15,900 15,800-15,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed