* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
* Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:15,000-16,000 versus 7,000-8,000 previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 625-721 11,500 618-728
Gondal 16,500 609-704 17,000 600-720
Jasdan 2,500 600-745 2,500 625-752
Jamnagar 9,000 580-718 8,000 577-702
Junagadh 12,000 560-691 10,000 548-690
Keshod 6,000 527-716 5,000 523-688
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 632-721 630-728 625-698 618-690
(auction price)
Market delivery 775-780 775-780 705-710 705-710
(traders price)
Plant delivery 790-791 790-791 720-721 720-721
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 980 1,050-1,215 1,125-1,211
Sesame (Black) 100 1,130-1,730 1,120-1,650
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 346 701-770 730-768
Rapeseeds 150 550-585 550-579
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 860 865 1,325 1,330
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 593 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 615 987-992 990-995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil label tin 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470
Cottonseed oil refined 1,042-1,047 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm oil 910-915 910-915
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,425-1,430
Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed