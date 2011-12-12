* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to poor retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:15,000-16,000 versus 7,000-8,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 625-721 11,500 618-728 Gondal 16,500 609-704 17,000 600-720 Jasdan 2,500 600-745 2,500 625-752 Jamnagar 9,000 580-718 8,000 577-702 Junagadh 12,000 560-691 10,000 548-690 Keshod 6,000 527-716 5,000 523-688 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 632-721 630-728 625-698 618-690 (auction price) Market delivery 775-780 775-780 705-710 705-710 (traders price) Plant delivery 790-791 790-791 720-721 720-721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 980 1,050-1,215 1,125-1,211 Sesame (Black) 100 1,130-1,730 1,120-1,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 346 701-770 730-768 Rapeseeds 150 550-585 550-579 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 860 865 1,325 1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 615 987-992 990-995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil label tin 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,460-1,465 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,042-1,047 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 910-915 910-915 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,425-1,430 Vanaspati ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed