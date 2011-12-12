1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. 4. Coconut oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 632-721 630-728 625-698 618-690 (Auction price) Market delivery 785-790 775-780 715-720 705-710 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 800-801 790-791 730-731 720-721 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 870 865 1,337 1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 593 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 615 980-985 990-995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 905-910 910-915 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,425-1,430 Vanaspati Ghee 880-885 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 15,700-15,800 15,800-15,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed