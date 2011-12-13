* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. * Vanaspati Ghee improved due to price rise in imported edible oils. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 15,000-16,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,000 630-737 10,000 625-721 Gondal 14,000 612-725 16,500 609-704 Jasdan 2,000 609-750 2,500 600-745 Jamnagar 7,000 573-730 9,000 580-718 Junagadh 10,000 580-700 12,000 560-691 Keshod 5,000 563-732 6,000 527-716 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 635-737 632-721 630-717 625-698 (auction price) Market delivery 785-790 785-790 715-720 715-720 (traders price) Plant delivery 800-801 800-801 730-731 730-731 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 780 1,075-1,235 1,050-1,215 Sesame (Black) 110 1,130-1,735 1,130-1,730 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 190 721-783 701-770 Rapeseeds 40 490-565 550-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 890 870 1,365 1,337 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 607 980-985 980-985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 865 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,480-1,485 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 905-910 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati ghee 900-905 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed