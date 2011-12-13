*Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. *Mustard oil improved due to short supply. *Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 635-737 632-721 630-717 625-698 (Auction price) Market delivery 795-800 785-790 725-730 715-720 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 810-811 800-801 740-741 730-731 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 890 870 1,360 1,337 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 585 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 607 985-990 980-985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 865 855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 875 865 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,475-1,480 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,500 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 905-910 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati Ghee 900-905 880-885 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 15,700-15,800 15,700-15,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed