* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee improved further due to price rise in imported edible oils. * Castor oil gained due to buying enquiries from exporters. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 18,000-19,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 8,000 650-744 11,000 630-737 Gondal 12,000 637-726 14,000 612-725 Jasdan 2,000 606-760 2,000 609-750 Jamnagar 10,000 590-745 7,000 573-730 Junagadh 11,000 586-724 10,000 580-700 Keshod 4,500 605-735 5,000 563-732 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 640-744 635-737 640-716 630-717 (auction price) Market delivery 795-800 795-800 725-730 725-730 (traders price) Plant delivery 810-811 810-811 740-741 740-741 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,320 1,055-1,213 1,075-1,235 Sesame (Black) 110 1,130-1,702 1,130-1,735 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 211 735-790 721-783 Rapeseeds 70 490-560 490-565 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 895 890 1,370 1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 612 990-995 985-990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 870 865 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 880 875 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil label tin 1,480-1,485 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 915-920 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati ghee 930-935 900-905 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed