* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Vanaspati Ghee improved further due to price rise in imported edible oils.
* Castor oil gained due to buying enquiries from exporters.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 75,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 18,000-19,000 versus 15,000-16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 8,000 650-744 11,000 630-737
Gondal 12,000 637-726 14,000 612-725
Jasdan 2,000 606-760 2,000 609-750
Jamnagar 10,000 590-745 7,000 573-730
Junagadh 11,000 586-724 10,000 580-700
Keshod 4,500 605-735 5,000 563-732
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 640-744 635-737 640-716 630-717
(auction price)
Market delivery 795-800 795-800 725-730 725-730
(traders price)
Plant delivery 810-811 810-811 740-741 740-741
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,320 1,055-1,213 1,075-1,235
Sesame (Black) 110 1,130-1,702 1,130-1,735
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 211 735-790 721-783
Rapeseeds 70 490-560 490-565
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 895 890 1,370 1,360
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,390
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 612 990-995 985-990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 870 865 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 880 875 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil label tin 1,480-1,485 1,475-1,480
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,495-1,500
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,500
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm oil 915-920 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Vanaspati ghee 930-935 900-905
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed