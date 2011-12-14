*Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
*Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
*Castor oil gained due to export demand.
*Vanaspati Ghee improved due to price rise in imported edible oils.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 640-744 635-737 640-716 630-717
(Auction price)
Market delivery 795-800 795-800 725-730 725-730
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 810-811 810-811 740-741 740-741
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 900 890 1,378 1,360
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,390
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 600 590 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 622 612 995-1,000 985-990
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 875 865 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 885 875 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,485-1,490 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,495-1,500 1,475-1,480
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,515-1,520 1,495-1,500
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,520 1,500
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm olein 910-915 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Vanaspati Ghee 930-935 900-905
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 15,800-15,900 15,700-15,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed