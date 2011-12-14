*Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. *Castor oil gained due to export demand. *Vanaspati Ghee improved due to price rise in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 640-744 635-737 640-716 630-717 (Auction price) Market delivery 795-800 795-800 725-730 725-730 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 810-811 810-811 740-741 740-741 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 900 890 1,378 1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 612 995-1,000 985-990 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 875 865 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 885 875 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,485-1,490 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,495-1,500 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,515-1,520 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,520 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm olein 910-915 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati Ghee 930-935 900-905 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 15,800-15,900 15,700-15,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed