* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 22,000-23,000 versus 18,000-19,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 9,000 635-751 8,000 640-744
Gondal 9,500 612-745 12,000 637-726
Jasdan 1,500 600-757 2,000 606-760
Jamnagar 8,000 610-762 10,000 590-745
Junagadh 10,500 590-735 11,000 586-724
Keshod 6,000 624-734 4,500 605-735
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 640-751 640-744 635-725 640-716
(auction price)
Market delivery 795-800 795-800 725-730 725-730
(traders price)
Plant delivery 810-811 810-811 740-741 740-741
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,350 1,020-1,200 1,055-1,213
Sesame (Black) 80 900-1,650 1,130-1,702
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 320 740-795 735-790
Rapeseeds 10 500-585 490-560
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 905 900 1,385 1,378
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,410
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 622 990-0,995 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 865 875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 875 885 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil label tin 1,500-1,505 1,495-1,500
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,520-1,525 1,515-1,520
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,520
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm oil 915-920 910-915
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Vanaspati ghee 930- 935 930-935
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed