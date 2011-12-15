* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 22,000-23,000 versus 18,000-19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 9,000 635-751 8,000 640-744 Gondal 9,500 612-745 12,000 637-726 Jasdan 1,500 600-757 2,000 606-760 Jamnagar 8,000 610-762 10,000 590-745 Junagadh 10,500 590-735 11,000 586-724 Keshod 6,000 624-734 4,500 605-735 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 640-751 640-744 635-725 640-716 (auction price) Market delivery 795-800 795-800 725-730 725-730 (traders price) Plant delivery 810-811 810-811 740-741 740-741 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,350 1,020-1,200 1,055-1,213 Sesame (Black) 80 900-1,650 1,130-1,702 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 320 740-795 735-790 Rapeseeds 10 500-585 490-560 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 905 900 1,385 1,378 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 597 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 619 622 990-0,995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 865 875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 875 885 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil label tin 1,500-1,505 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,520-1,525 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 915-920 910-915 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati ghee 930- 935 930-935 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed