*Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply. *Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. *Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 640-751 640-744 635-725 640-716 (Auction price) Market delivery 795-800 795-800 725-730 725-730 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 810-811 810-811 740-741 740-741 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 910 900 1,395 1,378 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 596 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 618 622 990-995 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 865 875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 875 885 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,505-1,510 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,515-1,520 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,535-1,540 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm olein 905-910 910-915 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati Ghee 930-935 930-935 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 15,900-16,000 15,800-15,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed