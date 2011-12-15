*Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply.
*Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
*Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 640-751 640-744 635-725 640-716
(Auction price)
Market delivery 795-800 795-800 725-730 725-730
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 810-811 810-811 740-741 740-741
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 910 900 1,395 1,378
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,410
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 596 600 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 618 622 990-995 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 865 875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 875 885 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,505-1,510 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,515-1,520 1,495-1,500
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,535-1,540 1,515-1,520
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,520
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm olein 905-910 910-915
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Vanaspati Ghee 930-935 930-935
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 15,900-16,000 15,800-15,900
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed