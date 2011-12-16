* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 20,000-21,000 versus 22,000-23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 9,000 645-782 9,000 635-751 Gondal 10,000 625-750 9,500 612-745 Jasdan 2,000 624-748 1,500 600-757 Jamnagar 7,000 619-745 8,000 610-762 Junagadh 11,000 621-732 10,500 590-735 Keshod 5,000 630-725 6,000 624-734 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 650-782 640-751 645-735 635-725 (auction price) Market delivery 795-800 795-800 725-730 725-730 (traders price) Plant delivery 810-811 810-811 740-741 740-741 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 650 1,051-1,213 1,020-1,200 Sesame (Black) 50 1,142-1,786 900-1,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 381 737-778 740-795 Rapeseeds 40 485-538 500-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 920 910 1,410 1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 599 596 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 621 618 995-1,000 990-995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 860 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 870 875 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,515-1,520 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil label tin 1,525-1,530 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,545-1,550 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 905-910 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati ghee 940-945 930-935 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed