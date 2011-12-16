* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 20,000-21,000 versus 22,000-23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 9,000 645-782 9,000 635-751
Gondal 10,000 625-750 9,500 612-745
Jasdan 2,000 624-748 1,500 600-757
Jamnagar 7,000 619-745 8,000 610-762
Junagadh 11,000 621-732 10,500 590-735
Keshod 5,000 630-725 6,000 624-734
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 650-782 640-751 645-735 635-725
(auction price)
Market delivery 795-800 795-800 725-730 725-730
(traders price)
Plant delivery 810-811 810-811 740-741 740-741
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 650 1,051-1,213 1,020-1,200
Sesame (Black) 50 1,142-1,786 900-1,650
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 381 737-778 740-795
Rapeseeds 40 485-538 500-585
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 920 910 1,410 1,395
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 599 596 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 621 618 995-1,000 990-995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 860 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 870 875 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,515-1,520 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil label tin 1,525-1,530 1,515-1,520
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,545-1,550 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm oil 905-910 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Vanaspati ghee 940-945 930-935
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed