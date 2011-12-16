*Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Vanaspati Ghee firmed up due to short supply.
*Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 650-782 640-751 645-735 635-725
(Auction price)
Market delivery 805-810 795-800 735-740 725-730
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 820-821 810-811 750-751 740-741
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 930 910 1,425 1,395
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 596 596 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 618 618 990-0,995 990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 855 865 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 865 875 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,525-1,530 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,535-1,540 1,515-1,520
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,555-1,560 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,540
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm olein 905-910 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Vanaspati Ghee 940-945 930-935
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,000-16,100 15,900-16,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed