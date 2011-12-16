*Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Vanaspati Ghee firmed up due to short supply. *Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 650-782 640-751 645-735 635-725 (Auction price) Market delivery 805-810 795-800 735-740 725-730 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 820-821 810-811 750-751 740-741 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 930 910 1,425 1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 596 596 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 618 618 990-0,995 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 865 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 865 875 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,525-1,530 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,535-1,540 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,555-1,560 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm olein 905-910 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati Ghee 940-945 930-935 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 16,000-16,100 15,900-16,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed