* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
* Palm olien moved up due to retail buying.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 22,000-23,000 versus 20,000-21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 640-800 9,000 645-782
Gondal 9,000 628-771 10,000 625-750
Jasdan 1,500 640-763 2,000 624-748
Jamnagar 6,000 625-779 7,000 619-745
Junagadh 8,000 610-754 11,000 621-732
Keshod 4,500 635-743 5,000 630-725
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 645-800 650-782 640-777 645-735
(auction price)
Market delivery 805-810 805-810 735-740 735-740
(traders price)
Plant delivery 820-821 820-821 750-751 750-751
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 810 1,070-1,220 1,051-1,213
Sesame (Black) 92 1,185-1,760 1,142-1,786
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 560 735-777 737-778
Rapeseeds 70 490-590 485-538
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 930 930 1,425 1,425
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 596 596 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 618 618 990-995 990-995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil label tin 1,535-1,540 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,145-1,150
Palm oil 915-920 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Vanaspati ghee 940-945 940-945
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed