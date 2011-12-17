* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. * Palm olien moved up due to retail buying. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 70,000 versus 70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 22,000-23,000 versus 20,000-21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 640-800 9,000 645-782 Gondal 9,000 628-771 10,000 625-750 Jasdan 1,500 640-763 2,000 624-748 Jamnagar 6,000 625-779 7,000 619-745 Junagadh 8,000 610-754 11,000 621-732 Keshod 4,500 635-743 5,000 630-725 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 645-800 650-782 640-777 645-735 (auction price) Market delivery 805-810 805-810 735-740 735-740 (traders price) Plant delivery 820-821 820-821 750-751 750-751 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 810 1,070-1,220 1,051-1,213 Sesame (Black) 92 1,185-1,760 1,142-1,786 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 560 735-777 737-778 Rapeseeds 70 490-590 485-538 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 930 930 1,425 1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 596 596 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 618 618 990-995 990-995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil label tin 1,535-1,540 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 915-920 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati ghee 940-945 940-945 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed