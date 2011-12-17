*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Palm olien improved due to thin supply. *Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. *Mustard oil improved due to short supply. *Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 645-800 650-782 640-777 645-735 (Auction price) Market delivery 815-820 805-810 735-740 735-740 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 830-831 820-821 750-751 750-751 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 940 930 1,440 1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 596 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 618 995-1,000 990-995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,540-1,545 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,145-1,150 Palm olein 915-920 905-910 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati Ghee 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 16,000-16,100 16,000-16,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed