*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
*Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
*Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
*Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 645-800 650-782 640-777 645-735
(Auction price)
Market delivery 815-820 805-810 735-740 735-740
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 830-831 820-821 750-751 750-751
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 940 930 1,440 1,425
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 600 596 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 622 618 995-1,000 990-995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,540-1,545 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,145-1,150
Palm olein 915-920 905-910
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Vanaspati Ghee 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,000-16,100 16,000-16,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed