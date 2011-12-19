* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 20,000-21,000 versus 22,000-23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 13,000 640-825 10,000 640-800 Gondal 12,500 625-790 9,000 628-771 Jasdan 2,000 643-778 1,500 640-763 Jamnagar 8,000 640-780 6,000 625-779 Junagadh 10,000 624-769 8,000 610-754 Keshod 5,000 636-750 4,500 635-743 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 645-825 645-800 640-786 640-777 (auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 735-740 735-740 (traders price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 750-751 750-751 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 700 1,055-1,220 1,070-1,220 Sesame (Black) 40 1,160-1,684 1,185-1,760 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 470 734-765 735-777 Rapeseeds --8 550-590 490-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 950 940 1,450 1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,470 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 622 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 845 850 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 855 860 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,535-1,540 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil label tin 1,545-1,550 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,565-1,570 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 920-925 915-920 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati ghee 940-945 940-945 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed