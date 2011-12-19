Indian shares pare early gains, end flat
June 13 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as markets ran out of steam even as lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of a central bank rate cut in August.
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 20,000-21,000 versus 22,000-23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 13,000 640-825 10,000 640-800 Gondal 12,500 625-790 9,000 628-771 Jasdan 2,000 643-778 1,500 640-763 Jamnagar 8,000 640-780 6,000 625-779 Junagadh 10,000 624-769 8,000 610-754 Keshod 5,000 636-750 4,500 635-743 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 645-825 645-800 640-786 640-777 (auction price) Market delivery 815-820 815-820 735-740 735-740 (traders price) Plant delivery 830-831 830-831 750-751 750-751 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 700 1,055-1,220 1,070-1,220 Sesame (Black) 40 1,160-1,684 1,185-1,760 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 470 734-765 735-777 Rapeseeds --8 550-590 490-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 950 940 1,450 1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,470 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 622 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 845 850 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 855 860 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,535-1,540 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil label tin 1,545-1,550 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,565-1,570 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 920-925 915-920 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati ghee 940-945 940-945 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
June 13 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as markets ran out of steam even as lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of a central bank rate cut in August.
* Says appointment of Manubhai Rathod as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: