*Groundnut oil prices continued to rise due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. *Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 645-825 645-800 640-786 640-777 (Auction price) Market delivery 825-830 815-820 745-750 735-740 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 840-841 830-831 760-761 750-751 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 960 940 1,470 1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,480 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 622 1,005-1,010 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 850 850 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 860 860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,560-1,565 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,570-1,575 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,590-1,595 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 920-925 915-920 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati Ghee 940-945 940-945 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 16,100-16,200 16,000-16,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed