*Groundnut oil prices continued to rise due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
*Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
*Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 645-825 645-800 640-786 640-777
(Auction price)
Market delivery 825-830 815-820 745-750 735-740
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 840-841 830-831 760-761 750-751
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 960 940 1,470 1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,480 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 610 600 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 632 622 1,005-1,010 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 850 850 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 860 860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,560-1,565 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,570-1,575 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,590-1,595 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,570
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 920-925 915-920
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Vanaspati Ghee 940-945 940-945
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 16,100-16,200 16,000-16,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed