* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices increased further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil gained further due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 23,000-24,000 versus 20,000-21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 660-840 13,000 640-825 Gondal 12,000 676-854 12,500 625-790 Jasdan 2,500 650-790 2,000 643-778 Jamnagar 10,000 660-784 8,000 640-780 Junagadh 12,000 637-770 10,000 624-769 Keshod 6,000 650-787 5,000 636-750 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 660-840 645-825 660-825 640-786 (auction price) Market delivery 825-830 825-830 745-750 745-750 (traders price) Plant delivery 840-841 840-841 760-761 760-761 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 680 1,049-1,210 1,055-1,220 Sesame (Black) 65 1,165-1,705 1,160-1,684 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 378 737-769 734-765 Rapeseeds 20 550-600 550-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 980 960 1,500 1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,480 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 632 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 850 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 865 860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil label tin 1,590-1,595 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,620 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 920-925 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati ghee 940-945 940-945 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed