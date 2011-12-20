1. Groundnut oil prices gained further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 660-840 645-825 660-825 640-786 (Auction price) Market delivery 825-830 825-830 745-750 745-750 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 840-841 840-841 760-761 760-761 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 970 960 1,490 1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,480 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 632 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 855 850 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 865 860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,565-1,570 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,575-1,580 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,595-1,600 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 920-925 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati Ghee 940-945 940-945 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 16,100-16,200 16,100-16,200 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed