* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
Today'sarrivals:
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 23,000-24,000 versus 23,000-24,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 640-830 10,000 660-840
Gondal 10,500 680-855 12,000 676-854
Jasdan 3,000 645-796 2,500 650-790
Jamnagar 8,000 654-805 10,000 660-784
Junagadh 11,000 650-778 12,000 637-770
Keshod 6,000 673-790 6,000 650-787
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 642-830 660-840 640-820 660-825
(auction price)
Market delivery 825-830 825-830 745-750 745-750
(traders price)
Plant delivery 840-841 840-841 760-761 760-761
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 655 1,051-1,215 1,049-1,210
Sesame (Black) 120 1,161-1,803 1,165-1,705
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 345 735-763 737-769
Rapeseeds --3 545-600 550-600
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 975 970 1,495 1,490
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,500
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 610 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 632 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800
Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,595-1,600
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,620 1,610
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 920-925 920-925
Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Vanaspati ghee 940-945 940-945
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed