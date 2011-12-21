* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Today'sarrivals: --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 80,000 versus 80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 23,000-24,000 versus 23,000-24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 640-830 10,000 660-840 Gondal 10,500 680-855 12,000 676-854 Jasdan 3,000 645-796 2,500 650-790 Jamnagar 8,000 654-805 10,000 660-784 Junagadh 11,000 650-778 12,000 637-770 Keshod 6,000 673-790 6,000 650-787 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 642-830 660-840 640-820 660-825 (auction price) Market delivery 825-830 825-830 745-750 745-750 (traders price) Plant delivery 840-841 840-841 760-761 760-761 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 655 1,051-1,215 1,049-1,210 Sesame (Black) 120 1,161-1,803 1,165-1,705 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 345 735-763 737-769 Rapeseeds --3 545-600 550-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 975 970 1,495 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 632 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,160 1,160 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Castor oil commercial 850 855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 860 865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,620 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 920-925 920-925 Sesame oil 1,890-1,895 1,890-1,895 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Vanaspati ghee 940-945 940-945 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed